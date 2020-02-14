Neutron Price Up 13.9% This Week (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. Neutron has a market capitalization of $531,569.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neutron has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neutron alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000318 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

