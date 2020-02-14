NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). NeuBase Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NeuBase Therapeutics.

NBSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NeuBase Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 95,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBSE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,880. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.80. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $8.30.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

