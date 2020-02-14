Neblio Reaches Market Cap of $13.78 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. Neblio has a market capitalization of $13.78 million and $1.07 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00008645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Neblio has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00029199 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00018599 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00014793 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020864 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007999 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,039,583 coins and its circulating supply is 15,435,146 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

