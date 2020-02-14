NCR (NYSE:NCR) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.75-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.915-6.984 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.84 billion.NCR also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on NCR. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an accumulate rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.63.

NYSE NCR traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.08. 676,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.42. NCR has a 12-month low of $25.93 and a 12-month high of $35.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. NCR had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 79.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that NCR will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $87,842.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian Button sold 8,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $274,243.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $387,961.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

