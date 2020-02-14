NavCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.15 Million (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. NavCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.15 million and approximately $409,116.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NavCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001318 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and cfinex. Over the last week, NavCoin has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009416 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004625 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002432 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00038258 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 67,829,365 coins. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin

NavCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, cfinex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

