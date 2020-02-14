National Tyre & Wheel (ASX:NTD) Trading Up 2.5%

National Tyre & Wheel Ltd (ASX:NTD)’s share price was up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$0.42 ($0.29) and last traded at A$0.41 ($0.29), approximately 28,244 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.40 ($0.28).

The company has a 50-day moving average of A$0.42 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 million and a PE ratio of 6.53.

About National Tyre & Wheel (ASX:NTD)

National Tyre & Wheel Limited distributes and markets motor vehicle tires, wheels, tubes, and related products for 4WD, SUV, van, truck, caravan, trailer, and passenger cars in Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Moorooka, Australia.

