National Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT)

National Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

CLXT has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calyxt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Calyxt to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Calyxt presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of Calyxt stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,621. The company has a market cap of $207.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 12.38. Calyxt has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLXT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,109 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 14.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 33.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 154,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 418,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 694.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 38,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

