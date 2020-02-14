National Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT)

National Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
CLXT has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calyxt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Calyxt to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Calyxt presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.13.
Shares of Calyxt stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,621. The company has a market cap of $207.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 12.38. Calyxt has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30.
Calyxt Company Profile
Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.
