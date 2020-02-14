National Express Group (LON:NEX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $444.47

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $444.47 and traded as high as $444.80. National Express Group shares last traded at $439.20, with a volume of 405,084 shares changing hands.

NEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC increased their target price on National Express Group from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 475.83 ($6.26).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 460.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 444.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 15.97.

In related news, insider John Armitt purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 465 ($6.12) per share, with a total value of £20,925 ($27,525.65).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

