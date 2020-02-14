Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Insider Sells $85,904.42 in Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $85,904.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MYGN stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Myriad Genetics from to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Swann decreased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 583.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.