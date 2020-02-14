Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Stock Position Lowered by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,915,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,471,823 shares during the period. Mplx comprises approximately 5.0% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $99,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Mplx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

MPLX stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.16. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.32.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 13.12%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

