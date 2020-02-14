Motco Sells 271 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Motco lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 56.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $294.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $288.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.42. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $247.04 and a 1 year high of $295.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.1385 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

