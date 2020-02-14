Motco Has $5.70 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Motco boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 1,372.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 730.2% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 335.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $102.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.82 and a 200-day moving average of $88.18. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $74.29 and a one year high of $104.97.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Gordon Haskett raised Eaton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

