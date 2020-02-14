Motco Cuts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Motco decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,246,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,985,000 after purchasing an additional 308,911 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,825,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,556,000 after acquiring an additional 55,695 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,159,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,763,000 after acquiring an additional 200,745 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,212,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 650,262.3% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $55.93 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,492,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MS shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.