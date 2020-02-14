Motco Buys 1,452 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Motco boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 227,140.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 22,714 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.61.

In related news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,572 shares of company stock worth $8,329,985 over the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $201.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.52 and a twelve month high of $214.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.78 and its 200-day moving average is $193.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

