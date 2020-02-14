Motco Acquires 19,785 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 28,264.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Iqvia in the third quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Iqvia by 379.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iqvia by 303.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Iqvia in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Iqvia in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Iqvia news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $5,830,215 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iqvia stock opened at $165.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a one year low of $130.77 and a one year high of $169.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 135.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.99 and its 200 day moving average is $151.69.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Iqvia’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IQV. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Iqvia from to in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Iqvia from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iqvia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.30.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

