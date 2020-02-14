Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.29

Mosaic Capital Corp (CVE:M)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.29 and traded as low as $5.20. Mosaic Capital shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 3,400 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $54.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.79, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Get Mosaic Capital alerts:

Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$121.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$124.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mosaic Capital Corp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.