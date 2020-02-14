Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 828.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 100,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Cowen dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.72.

NYSE UPS opened at $105.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

