Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,484 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 860.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.03.

BA stock opened at $342.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.68, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.12. Boeing Co has a one year low of $302.72 and a one year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is -236.89%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

