Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 123.3% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 845.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,622,000 after acquiring an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $382.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.46. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $328.72 and a 52-week high of $383.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

