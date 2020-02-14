Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,687 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,787,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,905,000 after purchasing an additional 102,007 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,231,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,060,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,464,000 after purchasing an additional 97,642 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 809,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,914,000 after purchasing an additional 608,848 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 731,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $45.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.