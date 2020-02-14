Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Posts Earnings Results

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries updated its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance to 1.90-2.00 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.
Shares of NYSE MHK traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.26. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $108.93 and a 12-month high of $156.60.
In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $972,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.
About Mohawk Industries
Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).
Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.