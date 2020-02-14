Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Posts Earnings Results

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.90-2.00 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.26. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $108.93 and a 12-month high of $156.60.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $972,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.15.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

