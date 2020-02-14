Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stock Position Raised by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1,090.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1,066.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MHK. ValuEngine upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.15.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $972,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

MHK stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.51. 21,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.26. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.93 and a 52 week high of $156.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

