MJ Gleeson PLC (LON:GLE) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

MJ Gleeson stock traded down GBX 13.63 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 968.37 ($12.74). The company had a trading volume of 9,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,029. MJ Gleeson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 690 ($9.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,010 ($13.29). The company has a market cap of $535.87 million and a P/E ratio of 16.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 952.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 857.43.

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 19.91 ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that MJ Gleeson will post 4933.0003805 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 970 ($12.76).

In related news, insider Stefan Allanson sold 13,398 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 939 ($12.35), for a total transaction of £125,807.22 ($165,492.27).

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

