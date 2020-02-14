Mizuho Raises AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $104.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ABBV. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.51.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.43 on Monday, hitting $93.92. 6,934,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,715,954. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The company has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.13.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 44,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 33.2% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 63.1% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

