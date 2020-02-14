Micromines Market Cap Hits $10,722.00 (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Micromines token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Mercatox. Micromines has a market capitalization of $10,722.00 and $38.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Micromines has traded down 61.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Micromines alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $355.70 or 0.03475841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00250688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00038489 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00148223 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Micromines Token Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken . The official website for Micromines is micromines.co . The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines

Buying and Selling Micromines

Micromines can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit, Crex24 and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Micromines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Micromines and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.