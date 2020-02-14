MGM Resorts International to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for MGM Resorts International in a report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MGM. Cfra cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

NYSE:MGM opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,180.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 436.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

