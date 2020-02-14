Mengis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,358,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 32.1% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 16,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 594,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 29.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $15.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

