Mengis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $58.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $59.56.

