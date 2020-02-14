Mengis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 209 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $60.80 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

