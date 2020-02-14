Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 40,900 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 2.1% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 904.8% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Medtronic by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.91. The stock had a trading volume of 363,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,100. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $82.77 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.48.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

