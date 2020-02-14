Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 10.4% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 93,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after buying an additional 8,807 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 63,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 22,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.48.

MDT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.91. The company had a trading volume of 363,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,100. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $122.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

