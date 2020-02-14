MCO (MCO) Price Reaches $6.00

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. One MCO token can now be purchased for approximately $6.00 or 0.00058637 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, LATOKEN, Livecoin and Gate.io. During the last seven days, MCO has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. MCO has a total market capitalization of $94.77 million and $30.46 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MCO alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00048276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $621.77 or 0.06075834 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00060181 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00024798 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00128206 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001642 BTC.

About MCO

MCO is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The official website for MCO is crypto.com . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto . MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto

MCO Token Trading

MCO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Binance, Bithumb, DDEX, Livecoin, Upbit, HitBTC, Gate.io, EXX, Coinrail, IDEX, ABCC, YoBit, LATOKEN, Bittrex, Coinnest, Cashierest, BigONE, Liqui, Huobi, OKEx and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.