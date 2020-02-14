McBride (LON:MCB) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of McBride (LON:MCB) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
LON:MCB opened at GBX 68 ($0.89) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.30 million and a P/E ratio of 15.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.68. McBride has a 12-month low of GBX 45.90 ($0.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.40 ($1.87).
McBride Company Profile
