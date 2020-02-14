McBride (LON:MCB) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of McBride (LON:MCB) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:MCB opened at GBX 68 ($0.89) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.30 million and a P/E ratio of 15.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.68. McBride has a 12-month low of GBX 45.90 ($0.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.40 ($1.87).

McBride Company Profile

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers in the United Kingdom, other regions in Europe, and Asia. The company offers various household products, such as laundry products, including laundry powder tablets, liquid gels, and laundry liquid sachets; dishwashing products comprising washing up liquids and machine dishwashing powders, tablets, and gels; household cleaners consisting of bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multisurface cleaners; toilet cleaners and descaling products; and air freshener products, such as time release sprays, gel air fresheners, plug-in fresheners, sprays, diffusers, and candles.

