Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 124,859 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.9% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. USS Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Mastercard worth $296,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $5.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $341.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $333.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $215.93 and a twelve month high of $337.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $315.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.96.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.