Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

NYSE:VAC traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.72. 188,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,123. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.94. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $82.43 and a twelve month high of $131.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $1,960,035.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,642.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 44,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $5,532,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,605,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,510 shares of company stock valued at $10,078,734. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

