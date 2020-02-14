Markel (NYSE:MKL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Markel (NYSE:MKL) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,136.50.

Get Markel alerts:

MKL stock traded up $9.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,319.73. 21,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,070. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel has a 12-month low of $950.16 and a 12-month high of $1,321.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,190.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,155.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel will post 39.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,837,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,220.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,099 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.