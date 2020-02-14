Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Down 66.7% in January

Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX remained flat at $$16.12 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01. The company has a market cap of $37.48 million, a PE ratio of -84.82 and a beta of 1.19. Mannatech has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.54% of Mannatech worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mannatech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website.

