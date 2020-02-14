Manna Market Capitalization Reaches $188,978.00 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 38.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Manna has a market cap of $188,978.00 and $95.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manna coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange. Over the last week, Manna has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Manna alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002282 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000228 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,014.92 or 0.97939225 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Manna Profile

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,621,289 coins and its circulating supply is 654,886,491 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.