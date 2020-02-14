MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 29.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. MakeMyTrip’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMYT opened at $29.45 on Friday. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 0.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

