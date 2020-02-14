LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Companys unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations. Genasys critical communication systems are in service around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of LRAD in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of LRAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LRAD from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of GNSS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.29. 41,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,943. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45. LRAD has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $109.01 million, a PE ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 0.31.

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. LRAD had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. Analysts forecast that LRAD will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNSS. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LRAD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LRAD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in LRAD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in LRAD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in LRAD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

