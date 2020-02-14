Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Decreased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $27,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 379.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

LMT stock traded up $3.15 on Friday, hitting $437.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,665. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $420.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.59. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $292.53 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $123.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

