Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Down 68.5% in January

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, a decrease of 68.5% from the January 15th total of 22,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 942,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 263,801 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 38,510 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,610,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LYG. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of LYG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.01. 4,207,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,542,224. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.11.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

