LiteDoge (LDOGE) Market Cap Reaches $56,302.00

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded down 40.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, LiteDoge has traded 51.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LiteDoge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. LiteDoge has a total market capitalization of $56,302.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LiteDoge alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,125.01 or 1.96778494 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024947 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000351 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LiteDoge Profile

LiteDoge (CRYPTO:LDOGE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LiteDoge is www.ldoge.tech . The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LiteDoge Coin Trading

LiteDoge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteDoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiteDoge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiteDoge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.