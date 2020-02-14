Linde (NYSE:LIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Linde (NYSE:LIN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Linde updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.86-1.94 EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.00-8.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.64. 43,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Linde has a twelve month low of $165.93 and a twelve month high of $227.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.95. The firm has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.67.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,886.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

