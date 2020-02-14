LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last Week

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $215.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LikeCoin

LIKE is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,578,765 tokens. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

