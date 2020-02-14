Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VER. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vereit in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vereit by 53.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Vereit in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Vereit by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VER. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vereit in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

Vereit stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.53. Vereit Inc has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $10.13.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

