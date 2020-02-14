Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,959 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of HP by 255.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of HP by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,744 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $22.22 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

