Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $47,000 Position in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,770 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSTG. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in Pure Storage by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 436,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.74.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.17. Pure Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $23.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $428.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.39 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

