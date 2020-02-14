Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 802 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 244,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,354,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $138.52 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.45 and a twelve month high of $138.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

