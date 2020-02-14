Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $92,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $3,959,886.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,606 shares in the company, valued at $16,437,928.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $132.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.57 and a 1 year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

